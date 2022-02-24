Pedestrian killed after walking into path of Manatee deputy's vehicle, officials say

A Manatee County deputy was unable to avoid a collision with a pedestrian early Thursday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Around 3:45 a.m., the on-duty deputy was heading south in the 6400 block of 15th Street East. That's where the deputy spotted a female pedestrian walking into the path of his patrol car, investigators said.

"The deputy tried to avoid hitting with the pedestrian, but despite those quick efforts, the victim was struck by the right front bumper of the patrol vehicle," according to a news release from the agency. "The victim slid onto the hood and made impact with the windshield of the vehicle before rolling off into the roadway."

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, officials added. The woman passed away at the scene at 3:52 a.m.

The deputy was uninjured. Investigators said the roadway where the crash occurred was "dark and poorly lit."

The pedestrian has not been publicly identified.