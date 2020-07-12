Pedestrian killed in Citrus County

A 25-year-old woman was killed early Sunday morning after being struck by a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said it happened around 2:40 a.m. at West Fort Island Trail and North Palm Springs Terrace.

According to FHP, the woman was walking eastbound in the middle of the eastbound lane of West Fort Island Trail as a vehicle driven by a 37-year-old man was approaching.

Troopers said the driver tried to swerve to avoid a collision, but was unsuccessful.

The woman died at the scene.

