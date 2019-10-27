Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on US 19 in Hudson

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver who fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian on US 19 early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. in the soundbound lanes of US 19 just south of Sea Ranch Drive in Hudson.

According to FHP, a 40-year-old man was attempting to cross the roadway when he was struck by a pickup truck, which then fled the scene.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Troopers have determined that the suspect vehicle is a Dodge or Chevrolet pickup truck. Additionally, a towel and bleach bucket were found at the scene that could be connected to the suspect. If so, FHP believes the suspect could work in the pool maintenance industry.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact FHP.