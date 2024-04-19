Pedestrian killed in Tampa crash on Busch Boulevard

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash on Busch Boulevard in Tampa late Thursday night, according to police.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded at 11 p.m. to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

The eastbound lanes of Busch Boulevard between 50th Street and Del Rey Court were closed for several hours.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.