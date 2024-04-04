Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian killed in Winter Haven crash: PCSO

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  April 4, 2024 6:37am EDT
Winter Haven
FOX 13 News

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash in Winter Haven early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

READ: Video shows Hillsborough kidnapping victim escape captor after months of abuse: 'I need help'

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, an adult pedestrian was killed in a crash. The crash occurred near Cypress Gardens Boulevard and Ruby Lake Drive. 

The driver remained on the scene, authorities said. 

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter