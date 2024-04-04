Pedestrian killed in Winter Haven crash: PCSO
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash in Winter Haven early Thursday morning, according to authorities.
According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, an adult pedestrian was killed in a crash. The crash occurred near Cypress Gardens Boulevard and Ruby Lake Drive.
The driver remained on the scene, authorities said.
