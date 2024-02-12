Pedestrian struck, killed by SUV in Bradenton: Police

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV Monday morning near the intersection of 8th Avenue West and 13th Street West in Bradenton, officers said.

According to the Bradenton Police Department, the crash was reported at about 7:30 a.m.

The pedestrian, an 81-year-old man, was walking south on 13th Street West when he was struck by the SUV east on 8th Avenue West, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to Blake Hospital for treatment, which is where he died from his injuries, according to authorities.

The man was not using the crosswalk when the crash happened, and investigators said the SUV driver did stay at the scene.

Eastbound 8th Avenue West was closed off for about two hours while police investigated the crash. Officers have not identified the pedestrian, but said they are now working to identify his next of kin.