Pediatric cancer patient inspires players, fans at the ballpark

A Pinellas County third-grader battling cancer for the second time recently threw out the first pitch at a high school baseball game in Dunedin.

Chloe Grimes has been hitting and throwing baseballs since she was a toddler. The St. Petersburg 8-year-old is the pitcher on her softball team and loves the game.

"I remember when I was in the hospital, I’d play with my mom all the time. Like, she'd throw me pitches, and I’d hit ‘em," said Grimes.

Tuesday night, she was invited to throw the first pitch at TD Park ahead of the match-up between Dunedin High School and Hollins High School.

Grimes threw the ball down the middle, but life keeps giving her curveballs. She was recently diagnosed with cancer for the second time.

"That young lady defines the courage and what it takes to play through adversity," stated Len Milcowitz with EI Baseball Academy. "So that's what this is all about."

Grimes’ first fight with the disease came early. She was diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer at just two years old. It was a hard recovery, but Grimes beat the disease and earned herself the nickname ‘princess warrior.’

"Cuz I’m a fighter," Grimes said.

Now she is gearing up for another battle. The cancer is back, this time in the little girl’s thyroid. Loved ones are rallying around her and making the most of every moment.

"So really just trying to do our best to focus on positive, stay strong and live literally every day to the fullest right now," explained her Uncle Brian Rothey.

Two weeks ago, Grimes got to fire out the first pitch at the Tampa Bay Rays game, throwing to Brett Phillips, her favorite player. Later in the game, Phillips hit a massive home run and said he did it for Grimes.

Grimes is expected to undergo surgery next week to remove her thyroid, and it could be a long road to recovery.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the inspiring young lady to help her family financially. At the ballpark Tuesday, the EI Baseball Academy donated $550 to the effort, and proceeds from ticket sales at the stadium totaling $780 in support was donated to the Grimes family from Dunedin High School Baseball.