'That homer was for you': 8-year-old battling cancer inspires Rays' Brett Phillips to hit personal best homer

The pre-game tradition of a celebrity or notable community member throwing out the first pitch is typically an event of its own, living in the minds of fans as a separate occurrence from the game itself. But at Tuesday's Tampa Bay Rays game, the fun of that first pitch extended beyond its own space and time.

Tweet posted by Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball on Twitter) highlighting Chloe Grimes throwing out the game's first pitch (Right)

Chloe Grimes is 8 years old and lives in Pinellas County. She plays t-ball on the Fossil Park team and she is a huge fan of outfielder Brett Phillips.

She’s also battling cancer and recently was told her cancer had come back.

Chloe was excited when she heard she was being named "Tuesday’s Champion" by the Children’s Dream Fund, and that she’d throw out the first pitch at Tuesday’s game against the As.

She got to meet her favorite player after throwing him that first pitch. (Phillips called it a "cannon" during his post-game interview.)

When they met, Chloe gave Phillips one of her wristbands inscribed with the words "Rally for Chloe," which proved helpful for Phillips later in the game.

During the third inning, Chloe was surrounded by her Fossil Park teammates and her mother while being interviewed by Bally Sports Sun in-game reporter Tricia Whitaker.

As Whitaker talked to Chloe and mom, Jacquie, about her battle with cancer, the community’s support, and their love of the Tampa Bay Rays, Chloe’s favorite player stepped up to the plate for his at-bat.

Chloe’s mom told Whitaker about Chloe’s treatments – 25 rounds of radiation a day, at one point, and 35 total rounds of chemotherapy. Jacquie said her family is lucky to have the support of their Shore Acres and St. Pete Christian communities, especially after being told Chloe’s cancer had relapsed.

"They always have our back no matter what we need," Jacquie said, with Phillips still at the plate, trying to connect with pitches from A’s Jacob Lemoine.

On the fifth pitch, everyone stopped in their tracks.

Phillips, wearing Chloe’s wristband, smashed one high over right field and into the stands. Tropicana Field was electrified with cheers as Chloe smiled with delight at her favorite player’s success.

Whitaker asked Chloe "what just happened?" and Chloe said, "Brett Phillips just hit a home run."

After rounding the bases, Phillips and Ji-Man Choi did a celebratory hip-bump in front of the dugout while Chloe and her Fossil Park t-ball team finished the interview with a celebratory cheer of their own.

Chloe’s inspiration on Phillips’ gameplay

During his post-game interview, Whitaker told Phillips what was happening in the stands when he hit that home run.

"She gave you her wristband before the game and you said, ‘It will bring me good luck.’ How does that sound, knowing that happened?"

Phillips smiled as he choked up. He pulled at the wristband as he spoke.

"Usually, oh man, usually I’m not at a loss of words but I had the chance to meet Chloe for the first time and she’s battling cancer and she brought me these gifts," he said, pointing to the wristband and holding a bright yellow softball. "She wrote my name on a softball."

"Chloe, you’re an inspiration. I think that’s the farthest ball I’ve hit in my career," he said as he took off his hat and smiled while fighting back tears.

According to MLK.com writer Adam Berry, the ball was the hardest hit of Phillips’ career, at 107.8 mph off the bat. His previous best was 106.7 mph. The ball landed on the Trop’s C-ring catwalk.

Inspiration is one thing. This kind of record-breaking inspiration might be unique to Chloe Grimes and Brett Phillips.

"I’m praying for you guys… just unbelievable what they’re going through, and I hope I can meet Chloe again," Phillips said at the end of his interview. "That homer was for you."