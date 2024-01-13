Pennsylvania woman dies after crash in Hernando County: FHP

article

A 46-year-old woman from Montandon, PA died at a local hospital after being hit by an SUV on Thursday night, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a Toyota RAV4 was headed west on Spring Hill Drive just after 7 p.m.

According to troopers, the woman was walking east of Air Commerce Boulevard in the travel lanes which were dark and wet from recent rain.

Authorities say the driver, a 64-year-old Thonotosassa woman, could not see the pedestrian at first and then tried to avoid hitting her. Despite the driver's efforts, the Toyota hit the pedestrian.

The 46-year-old was taken to the hospital and died later that night, according to officials. FHP says the driver was not injured.