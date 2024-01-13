Woman dies after hit-and-run, Lakeland police searching for driver

article

A 59-year-old woman died at Lakeland Regional Health after being hit by an unknown driver on Friday night, according to officials.

Just after 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to an area near the 1500 block of Kennedy Boulevard after receiving a call. The caller reported that a woman was lying unresponsive in the grassy area of the road.

The Lakeland Police Department, Lakeland Fire Department, and Polk County Fire Rescue all responded to the scene to help the victim, according to law enforcement.

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital, which is where she died.

Investigators say the woman was walking south on Kennedy Boulevard when she was hit by an unknown vehicle that was also headed south based on evidence gathered so far.

The driver fled the scene and police don't have a description of the vehicle, according to authorities.

The police department says the road was closed for about two hours while the scene was being processed for the ongoing investigation.

Lakeland Police Department traffic investigators are looking for any information regarding the vehicle that was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Travis Payne at travis.payne@lakelandgov.net or Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida by calling 1-888-400-TIPS (8477), dialing **TIPS from a cell phone, visiting www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and clicking on "Submit A Tip," or downloading the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.