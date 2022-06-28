Women's March supporters climb crane in DC to unveil banner protesting Roe v. Wade decision

Supporters of the Women's March have climbed a crane in D.C., unveiling a banner calling on President Joe Biden to "protect abortion, protesting the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a press release.

DC Police are on the scene on North Capitol St near P St NW. The activists have dropped a banner saying "BIDEN PROTECT ABORTION" to "urge President Biden to save lives and take decisive action."

According to the press release, some of the supporters are climbers and activists from states that have now banned abortion.

D.C. Police released the names of the six demonstrators who were arrested: 27-year-old Christopher Litchfield of College Park, MD, 34-year-old Sean Hendle of Northwest, D.C., 37-year-old Rachel Kijewski of Lake Worth, FL, 34-year-old Elizabeth Chiaravalli of West Bloomfield, MI, 28-year-old Tytianna Harris of Albuquerque, NM, and 42-year-old Julie Farris of Akron, OH.

"Fight to protect the women that brought you to power or step aside and elect someone who will. It’s as simple as that.," says Women’s March Executive Director Rachel O’Leary Carmona. "You have the power to codify reproductive rights through executive action and you have the power to expand the court. Use it and stop hiding from your own shadow."

