Permitted burn on golf course under control after causing spot fires: HCFR
SPRING HILL, Fla. - Hernando County Fire Rescue has contained a golf course fire after a permitted burn got out of control.
According to HCFR, a contractor conducting a permitted burn by the Florida Forest Service, Withlacoochee Forestry Center with an Air Curtain Incinerator (ACI) had the fire escape and ignited a large brush pile on Saturday. The fire was at the Oak Hills Golf Course in Spring Hill.
Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue
HCFR worked to extinguish spot fires in the area.
As of Sunday morning, the fire was completely contained within 1 acre, with HCFR monitoring and cleaning up the debris.
What is an ACI burn?
HCFR said ACI burns are fires conducted in dug pits with air assist devices used to accelerate burns at high temperatures. This type of burn helps to keep smoke impacts minimal on the area.
The Source: This article was written using information from Hernando County Fire Rescue.