Person drowns at Lido Beach after medical emergency: SPD

One person drowned after suffering a medical emergency while swimming at Lido Beach, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

What we know:

SPD said the victim, who lived in Sarasota, went for a swim north of Lido Public Beach on Sunday when the medical emergency occurred.

Beachgoers acted quickly, pulling the person from the water, police said, but the victim did not survive.

Image courtesy: Sarasota Police Department.

What we don't know:

SPD did not release the name of the person who drowned, saying no further details will be released.

