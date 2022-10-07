Expand / Collapse search

Person of interest identified in Tampa homicide, deputies say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Hillsborough County
HCSO is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Friday evening. Photo is courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. 

TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday evening. 

According to HCSO, deputies responded to the 3700 block of Coral Drive in Tampa for a report of a shooting shortly before 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man who had been shot several times. He was taken to an area hospital where he died. 

Detectives say a person of interest has been identified and there is no threat to the public. 

Anyone with information is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200. 