Person of interest identified in Tampa homicide, deputies say

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday evening.

According to HCSO, deputies responded to the 3700 block of Coral Drive in Tampa for a report of a shooting shortly before 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man who had been shot several times. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Detectives say a person of interest has been identified and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.