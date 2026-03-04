Small plane hits power lines, tree during emergency landing in Thonotosassa neighborhood: Deputies

article

A pilot who was flying a single-engine plane alone was forced to make an emergency landing in a Thonotosassa neighborhood late on Tuesday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Dispatchers received a call around 10:37 p.m. from Tampa International Airport Police regarding a pilot who was experiencing mechanical issues and was trying to find a safe place to land.

What we know:

Investigators say that the pilot tried landing on Weaver Lane, but the plane ended up hitting a power line before crashing into a tree.

Despite the impact, the pilot was not injured, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

The plane eventually came to a rest near the intersection of Weaver Lane and Rockhill Road.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the pilot or the reason for the plane's mechanical failure.

What they're saying:

"When the pilot lost engine power and was forced to make an emergency landing, our deputies responded immediately to secure the scene," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Thankfully, the pilot was able to walk away without serious injury. Thanks to the swift coordination between Tampa International Airport Police, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, and our deputies, this situation was handled quickly and safely. Partnerships like these make all the difference when seconds count."

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.