Man charged with 1980 Tampa murder after decades-old evidence leads to arrest

More than four decades after a brutal Tampa killing, the man detectives say is responsible appeared in court.

Robert Paul Bear, of Madeira Beach, appeared in a Tampa courtroom Thursday after being indicted in connection with the 1980 murder of Charles Barnes.

During the hearing, a judge informed Bear he faces charges of first-degree murder with a weapon while engaged in a burglary and armed burglary. He was ordered held without bond.

Big picture view:

Investigators say the case centers on the killing of Barnes at his home on East Okaloosa Avenue in Tampa.

According to investigators and court records, Barnes failed to show up for work in October 1980, prompting a welfare check at his home.

Police say they found Barnes stabbed to death inside the house, in what investigators believe was an attack that began in the master bedroom.

Detectives reported finding blood-soaked bedding, beer cans, and signs that someone had rummaged through drawers.

Two months later, Barnes’ car was discovered abandoned in the parking lot of the Tahitian Inn on South Dale Mabry Highway.

Hotel employees told investigators the vehicle had been sitting there for about two months. Detectives said they found blood inside the car.

Despite the evidence, the case eventually went cold.

What we know:

Nearly three decades later, investigators reexamined evidence from the crime scene using modern forensic technology.

In 2009, detectives re-ran fingerprints collected from beer cans found inside Barnes’ home. The prints matched Robert Bear, according to investigators.

When detectives interviewed Bear, he denied knowing Barnes or ever being inside the home.

Investigators say additional testing later revealed DNA found under Barnes’ fingernails also matched Bear.

More recently, testing on a towel recovered from the crime scene also identified Bear’s DNA. Detectives believe the towel may have been handled by the killer.

According to court documents, a witness who has children with Bear said he recently spoke with her about the murder investigation in a way that made her believe he did it.

What's next:

Bear’s appearance in court Thursday lasted only a short time, but the case itself took decades to build.

He is scheduled to return to court next week as the case moves forward.