Person shot twice, sustained life-threatening injuries in Hillsborough County: HCSO
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A person was shot twice and suffered life-threatening injuries Friday night in Hillsborough County, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies with HCSO responded to a 911 call from a victim who told them they had been shot. They responded to the 9700 block of Princess Palm Avenue in Tampa.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.