Person shot twice, sustained life-threatening injuries in Hillsborough County: HCSO

By FOX 13 News Staff
Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A person was shot twice and suffered life-threatening injuries Friday night in Hillsborough County, according to the sheriff's office.  

Deputies with HCSO responded to a 911 call from a victim who told them they had been shot. They responded to the 9700 block of Princess Palm Avenue in Tampa. 

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details.