Person suspected of driving stolen car leads authorities on multiple-county chase across SoCal

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 47 mins ago
News
FOX 11 Los Angeles

Person suspected of driving stolen car leads authorities on multiple-county chase across SoCal

A person suspected of driving a stolen car is leading authorities on a chase across Southern California on Christmas Eve.

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A person suspected of driving a stolen car is led authorities on a chase across Southern California on Christmas Eve.

During the earlier parts of the chase, SkyFOX was over the southbound lanes of the 605 Freeway in the Lakewood area when the stolen car was being trailed by police.

As of 9:40 a.m. PT, the suspect driver was spotted driving in the westbound lanes of California State Route 91 in Orange County.

Officials did not specify how many people are inside the stolen car.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

