Person trying to put out fire with garden hose pulled from Mulberry blaze: PCFR

Polk County firefighters pulled an individual from a fire who was trying to douse the blaze with a fire hose before they arrived.

What we know:

Firefighters with Polk County Fire Rescue went to a building fire at 3541 Shady Brooke Drive W. in Mulberry shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, firefighters said they found an unconscious person inside who has been trying to put out the fire with a garden hose.

Courtesy: Polk County Fire Rescue

The patient was given immediate medical attention and flown to an area hospital via Air Care.

No additional injuries were reported. No additional patients were transported.

What they're saying:

"Polk County Fire Rescue crews demonstrated exceptional professionalism and quick thinking in locating and removing an unconscious individual from the structure," said Polk County Deputy County Manager of Public Safety Joe Halman, Jr. "Their swift and coordinated efforts reflect their dedication and commitment to keeping our community safe."

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It is also unclear if the patient is a man or a woman or what condition they are in.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by Polk County Fire Rescue.

