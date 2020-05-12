Photo contest supports Bay Area small businesses

A Tampa agency is using social media to shine a bright light on small businesses in the community, through a photo contest called My Shining Moment TPA.

The contest was the idea of Holly Clifford Corral of Press PR Marketing. She was trying to think of a way to lift up the community and boost in the local economy when she came up with the contest.

"We have a really fun photo contest going on the hashtag is MyShiningMomentTPA," Corral said. "Basically, we came up with the idea we knew that we wanted to support small business."

The goal is also to help people get through the quarantine.

"They're looking for things to do, so we thought, 'Let's have them submit their funniest, silliest, craziest quarantine photo for a chance to win money and support a small local business," Corral explained. "It's been so fun to see the photos coming in."

Ten winners will receive a $100 gift certificate from the business of their choosing.

The contest ends Friday, May 5. To enter, post a photo on Instagram, tag @thisispress, and include the hashtag #MyShiningMomentTPA⁣.