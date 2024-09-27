Hurricane Helene photos: Here’s a look at how the storm impacted the Bay Area

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

While the Bay Area may have been spared a direct hit from Hurricane Helene, the storm flooded many streets.

Here’s a look at Helene’s impact on the Bay Area.

Citrus County

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Crews in Citrus County rescued people from high water that forced the closure of a stretch of U.S. 19 early Friday.

Hillsborough County

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Image is courtesy of FOX Weather

Water poured onto Bayshore Blvd. Thursday afternoon.

Hillsborough County deputies rescue a Jet Skier who ran aground on a submerged wall. Courtesy: HCSO

First responders in Hillsborough County rescued four people and a dog from high water near Hillsborough Avenue. (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

FOX 13 crews spotted a large fire burning on Davis Islands. This was the view from Bayshore Blvd. early Friday.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Tampa Fire Rescue crews battled a structure fire in the 4600 Block of W. San Miguel St. on Friday morning. Two people were taken from the scene with smoke-related injuries, according to officials. Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue

Manatee County

Image 1 of 4 ▼ First responders helped clear debris and downed trees from some residential roads in Bradenton. Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Storm surge led to flooding along the Manatee River in Bradenton. (Courtesy: Bradenton Police Dept.)

Pasco County

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Rescuers responded to dozens of water rescue calls late Thursday and early Friday along a flooded stretch of U.S. 19. (Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

Pinellas County

Surf's Up! Man takes advantage of Hurricane Helene's waves to hang ten in Clearwater.

Gulfport flooding due to Hurricane Helene storm surge. Credit: Pinellas County

Hurricane Helene began flooding streets in St. Petersburg on Thursday morning at Bayou Grande and 62nd Avenue.

Blind Pass Drive in Sunset Beach.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Flooding at Pass a Grille Way and 12th Avenue.

Madeira Beach flooding. Credit: Paris Faughn

Clearwater Memorial Causeway was left covered in debris after Hurricane Helene brought serious impacts to the Bay Area. (Courtesy: City of Clearwater)

Fire crews battled a large fire in South Pasadena, just one of the many calls they responded to late Thursday and early Friday.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Crews battled a house fire early Friday off Soundview Drive in Palm Harbor. Flooding in the area delayed firefighters' arrival.

Polk County

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Credit: Shavonne Gore

Sarasota County

Casey Key began flooding on Thursday morning. Credit: Sarasota County Government

Flooding WAS reported at Colonia and Sunrise area of Nokomis. Image is courtesy of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

