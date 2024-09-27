Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Citrus County, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County
7
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:43 AM EDT until SUN 3:12 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 1:08 AM EDT until MON 8:00 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Hillsborough County, Pasco County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:08 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
from FRI 5:08 AM EDT until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

Hurricane Helene photos: Here’s a look at how the storm impacted the Bay Area

By FOX 13 News Staff
Updated  September 27, 2024 6:35am EDT
Hurricane Helene
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - While the Bay Area may have been spared a direct hit from Hurricane Helene, the storm flooded many streets.

Here’s a look at Helene’s impact on the Bay Area.

Citrus County

Image 1 of 3

Crews in Citrus County rescued people from high water that forced the closure of a stretch of U.S. 19 early Friday.

Hillsborough County

Image 1 of 4

Image is courtesy of FOX Weather

Water poured onto Bayshore Blvd. Thursday afternoon. 

Hillsborough County deputies rescue a Jet Skier who ran aground on a submerged wall. Courtesy: HCSO

First responders in Hillsborough County rescued four people and a dog from high water near Hillsborough Avenue. (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

FOX 13 crews spotted a large fire burning on Davis Islands. This was the view from Bayshore Blvd. early Friday.

Image 1 of 2

Tampa Fire Rescue crews battled a structure fire in the 4600 Block of W. San Miguel St. on Friday morning. Two people were taken from the scene with smoke-related injuries, according to officials. Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue

Manatee County

Image 1 of 4

First responders helped clear debris and downed trees from some residential roads in Bradenton. Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department.  

Image 1 of 4

Storm surge led to flooding along the Manatee River in Bradenton. (Courtesy: Bradenton Police Dept.)

Pasco County

Image 1 of 4

Rescuers responded to dozens of water rescue calls late Thursday and early Friday along a flooded stretch of U.S. 19. (Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

Pinellas County

Surf's Up! Man takes advantage of Hurricane Helene's waves to hang ten in Clearwater. 

Gulfport flooding due to Hurricane Helene storm surge. Credit: Pinellas County

Hurricane Helene began flooding streets in St. Petersburg on Thursday morning at Bayou Grande and 62nd Avenue. 

Blind Pass Drive in Sunset Beach. 

Image 1 of 2

Flooding at Pass a Grille Way and 12th Avenue.

Madeira Beach flooding. Credit: Paris Faughn

Clearwater Memorial Causeway was left covered in debris after Hurricane Helene brought serious impacts to the Bay Area. (Courtesy: City of Clearwater)

Fire crews battled a large fire in South Pasadena, just one of the many calls they responded to late Thursday and early Friday.

Image 1 of 4

Crews battled a house fire early Friday off Soundview Drive in Palm Harbor. Flooding in the area delayed firefighters' arrival.

Polk County

Image 1 of 6

Credit: Shavonne Gore

Sarasota County

Casey Key began flooding on Thursday morning. Credit: Sarasota County Government

Flooding WAS reported at Colonia and Sunrise area of Nokomis. Image is courtesy of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

