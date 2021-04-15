Photos: Car pierced by utility pole on W Sligh Avenue

article

A single-vehicle crash closed part of W Sligh Avenue, near N Orleans Ave., for several hours Thursday as crews tried to figure out how to remove the mangled mess.

Photos from the scene in the Seminole Heights neighborhood show a gray sedan with front-end damage and what appears to be a power pole vertically puncturing the windshield on the passenger’s side.

Tampa Electric Company crews and Tampa police officers were on the scene.

(Provided photo: Matt Hughes)

FOX 13 News has asked Tampa Police Department for information about what investigators believe happened and whether anyone was injured in the crash.

FOX 13 News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.