PHOTOS: Polk County fire burns 80 acres of grass and wooded area, PCFR says

A vegetation fire off Fort Green Road in Bowling Green burned about 80 acres of grass and wooded area on Tuesday afternoon, according to firefighters.

Crews say the Polk County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service worked together to extinguish the flames.

When firefighters arrived at the scene around 12:14 p.m., they determined that it was a fast-moving fire with heavy fuel.

PCFR says the crew worked quickly to get water on the fire and more crews that arrived began working to control the fire’s spread.

The fire had burned 80 acres as of 4 p.m., according to crews. Firefighters say no structures have been damaged or are in danger and no one was injured.

After 5 p.m., the Florida Forest Service said about 85 percent of the fire was contained. According to officials, the fire is in the mines of the affected area.

First responders closed Fort Green Road in both directions and asked that drivers avoid the area.

Crews plan to continue to monitor the area throughout the night and on Wednesday.

