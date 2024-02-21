One taken to hospital after two cars catch fire in Tampa: Firefighters

One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after two cars caught on fire in Tampa, according to fire crews.

Tampa Fire Rescue said both vehicles caught on fire on Himes Avenue near the I-275 overpass.

Courtesy: Justin Amendt.

The person was taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution, according to firefighters. Everyone else was out of the vehicles when fire officials arrived at the scene.

Crews said they were able to quickly extinguish the fire.