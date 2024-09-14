PHOTOS: Sausage and sauce spills onto roadway after semi-truck flips on Florida’s Turnpike

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A semi-truck carrying sausage and sauce crashed just south of I-75 on Friday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers say the semi-truck was headed south on Florida's Turnpike near the 307 Milepost, south of the junction with I-75 around 6:20 p.m. According to officials, the driver, a 47-year-old Minnesota man, lost control after suffering a tire failure.

FHP says the semi-truck traveled to the shoulder, hit a guardrail and flipped. Sausage and sauce that was inside the semi spilled onto the roadway, which caused a portion of the southbound lanes on the Turnpike to close.

The driver escaped without injuries, according to authorities.

The roadway was reopened at 3 a.m. on Saturday.

