PHOTOS: Treasure Island attic fire destroys home

A Treasure Island home caught on fire early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Treasure Island Fire Rescue responded to the 200 block of 126th Avenue after a homeowner called 911. Officials say the homeowner woke to find the house filled with smoke.

When crews arrived, they saw some flames coming from the attic and heavy smoke throughout the second story of the house.

One firefighter was injured by falling debris but was treated on-site and released, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials say crews from Madeira Beach Fire Department, St. Pete Beach Fire Rescue, the city of Seminole Fire Rescue, South Pasadena Fire Department, and St. Pete Fire Rescue all helped.



