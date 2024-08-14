Homeless man arrested for deadly stabbing of woman at Winter Haven construction site: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man was arrested in the deadly stabbing of a woman at a construction site in Winter Haven in late July, according to police.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, Kenneth Lawrence Foresyth Jr., 21, was charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, and booked into the Polk County Jail in connection with the stabbing.

On July 26, officers responded to a construction site near the old Banyon Beach Motel at 1630 6th St NW regarding a stabbing. A witness told investigators with WHPD that the victim, later identified as Angel Snell, 26, was arguing with Foresyth, a homeless man, when he stabbed her.

First responders tried to save Snell's life and EMS took her to the hospital where she died. Detectives obtained video footage from the night of the incident that linked Foresyth to the crime.

Photo courtesy: Winter Haven Police Department

When confronted with footage of himself running away from the construction site, Foresyth told investigators he got a pebble inside his shoe causing him to run.

While interviewing Foresyth, investigators discovered that he had been inside of the shipping container where the murder happened on that same night.

He had started a small fire outside the container when a fight occurred, resulting in Foresyth stabbing Snell multiple times. He immediately took off, police said, ultimately disposing of the knife and clothes he was wearing.

The witness reported hearing Snell yell that she had been stabbed and immediately running to her aid. He carried her to Inman Park where someone let him use their phone to call 911.

"The relentless determination and dedication to find the killer of Miss. Snell is a testament to the heart of our detectives and all the members of the Winter Haven Police Department," said Chief David Brannan. "Detectives worked tirelessly around the clock ensuring there was no stone unturned to make a solid arrest."