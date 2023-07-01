Pickleball injuries could cause $500 million in medical costs, analysts say

Analysts say one of the fastest growing sports in the country could also come with a great cost for Americans.

UBS Analysts estimate $250-500 million in medical costs could be directly attributable to pickleball. The report estimates 80% of those costs are for outpatient settings with a lot of that going to Medicare.

The report refers to a 2021 study that examined pickleball and tennis-related injuries. It found pickleball injuries tend to be strains, sprains, or fractures and are generally in the wrist, lower leg, head, or lower trunk. Those injuries were most common in those 60 years old, accounting for 86% of ER visits according to the study.

"We've seen an increase in pickleball injuries in our own clinic. I would say that just has to do with people going out and being active. Overall, the benefits that you have from exercise will outweigh these costs quite a bit," said Dr. Matthew Lazinski of USF School of Physical Therapy & Rehab Sciences.

Dr. Lazinski says there are things players can do to mitigate injuries. He suggests seniors get screened for their fall risk before playing.

"So, some of these people may have a fall risk and don't even know that they are at a risk of falls before they try to do a dynamic activity such as pickleball," Lazinksi said.

The report also found pickleball has grown by more than 150% from 2019 to 2022. Doctors say there are several benefits to playing, and they hope people continue.

"I hope it's not a deterrent, because it's great that the country has got a passion for a new activity and something that does both social and physical activities," Lazinksi said.