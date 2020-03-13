Pickup truck crashes into Port Richey home

article

The driver of a pickup truck tried to avoid crashing into a car, but ended up crashing into a home, troopers said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a Toyota Tacoma was heading south on County Road 77 around 6 p.m. Thursday. A second vehicle was heading north on County Road 77 when the driver, who was in the left turn lane, veered into the southbound lane.

The driver of the Toyota swerved to the right and ended up traveling off the roadway in a southwest direction, investigators said. The truck traveled through a grassy shoulder, over a sidewalk and struck a power box and fence. Then, it traveled into the backyard of a home in the 7100 block of Mayfield Drive and struck a screened-in section of the home.

The vehicle that the truck driver was trying to avoid was described as a white sedan, but no other information was recorded.

The driver of the Tacoma was cited for failing to control his vehicle in a residential area, where it is a 30-mile-per-hour zone.

