Pickup truck crashes into utility pole, catches fire in Manatee County: FHP

article

A driver died early on Wednesday morning after a pickup truck erupted in flames, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say the truck was headed north on County Road 675 (Rutland Road)/ Oak Knoll Road around 1:15 a.m.

According to FHP, the truck approached a right curve and went off the road and entered the grass shoulder.

READ: Tarpon Springs fatal pedestrian crash under investigation

Authorities say the truck then went into a ditch then crashed into a concrete utility pole.

The impact of the crash caused the truck to catch fire. The driver died at the scene.

Officials say the crash is still under investigation, and they are working to positively identify the driver.