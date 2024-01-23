Tarpon Springs fatal pedestrian crash under investigation

A man was hit and killed by an SUV on Tuesday morning in Tarpon Springs.

According to the Tarpon Springs Police Department, a 21-year-old woman driving an SUV struck an unidentified male pedestrian shortly after 10 a.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 19, just south of Beckett Way.

The man died at the scene. The driver of the SUV was not injured, according to police.

Southbound U.S. 19 at Beckett Way is closed while police investigate. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

