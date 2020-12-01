Pickup truck hits school bus, catches fire in Polk County, deputies say

A pickup truck caught fire Tuesday morning after crashing into the rear of a Polk County school bus, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 17 near Timbers Drive. The school was transporting six Fort Meade Middle-Senior students.

According to the school district, one student and the bus driver were taken to a hospital for treatment. The other five students were picked up by another bus and were taken to school.

There is no word on the condition of the pickup truck driver. The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

