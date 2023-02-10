Pickup truck slams through Polk County Dollar Tree

article

First responders were called after a pickup truck crashed into a Dollar Tree in Haines City on Friday.

According to the Haines City Police Department, the crash happened at 11:47 a.m. at 1351 Southern Dunes Blvd. When first responders got there, they found the truck partially crashed through the storefront.

Haines City police said there were only minor injuries reported, but it's unclear if anyone in the store was injured.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash.

Haines City Police Department



