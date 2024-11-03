Tampa Pig Jig serves as massive fundraiser for patients battling rare kidney disease

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

The annual Tampa Pig Jig returned to Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park on Sunday, after being rescheduled due to the devastating impacts of Hurricane Milton .

A fun fall tradition for many, Pig Jig is a one-stop shop for mouth-watering BBQ, beautifully poured bourbon, and boot-stomping music.

Believe it or not, this started as a backyard bash over a decade ago, hosted by a couple of buddies who wanted to support their friend Will Wellman after he was diagnosed with a rare, protein-spilling kidney disease known as FSGS.

"For me, I had kidney failure within 18 months," Wellman told FOX 13. "I went from being 25, really healthy, to being on the brink of death and needing a transplant and to get on dialysis. I go to a clinic three days a week for five hours each treatment. And it's acting like an artificial kidney, which is keeping me alive as we wait for a cure."

Will's friends eventually formed the HopeWill Foundation and went on to make Pig Jig what it is today, here in Tampa and in other states across the country.

It helped them donate millions over the years to NephCure, the only nonprofit dedicated to finding a cure for FSGS.

On Sunday, NephCure staff, like Kelly Helm, joined FSGS patients at brunch before the festivities began. She shared stories of survival, like Will's and her own daughter, Macy's.

"My daughter was diagnosed at age three, and so she really doesn't know any difference. But it's been a long struggle," Helm said.

Now 18 years old, Macy has had two kidney transplants and continuously goes to dialysis.

Her mom, Kelly, continues to share her story proudly at places like Pig Jig, which Will hopes will forever be a safe space for FSGS patients.

"Not only are they meeting other patients, but they're getting to talk about everything they've gone through, the medications they're are on, the experiences they're having," Wellman said.

Wellman continued, "It's like all of a sudden they have this like new family around them. But it's also just an incredible opportunity to see that, like, Tampa Bay's coming around them and giving them hope to keep fighting their battle and knowing that there are people actually helping to fund research and find a cure for them."