Pilot rescued as small plane dangled from power lines in Georgia

Emergency responders rescued the pilot of a small plane left dangling above the ground Thursday after it crashed into power lines in south Georgia.

It took at least an hour to extricate the pilot as the single-engine biplane hung with its nose pointed straight down in Waycross near the Georgia-Florida line, news outlets reported.

The Ware County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the plane struck the power lines and became tangled at about 10:15 a.m. It said the crash happened about a mile from the county’s small airport.

Emergency responders rescued the pilot, but had to wait two hours until they could be sure that power had been shut off to the lines.

Photo Credit: Ware County Sheriff's Office

"The pilot is responsive," the sheriff’s office’s statement said.

WJXT reports the pilot had a cut on his forehead but "was alert." It appeared the pilot depaarted from Ormond Beach and planned to land at the Waycross Airport.

The website poweroutage.us says only a few dozen Ware County homes and businesses were without electricity Thursday afternoon.