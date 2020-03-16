Pine Island Park, beach at Rogers Park in Hernando to close due to CDC guidelines

article

Two public areas in Hernando County will be closed until further notice due to CDC guidelines during the coronavirus outbreak.

Hernando County Parks and Recreation announced Monday that it is closing Pine Island Park in Spring Hill and the beach area of Rogers Park near Hernando Beach in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to discourage mass gatherings of 50 or more people.

The county said Alfred McKethan/Pine Island Park, located at 10840 Pine Island Drive, is currently at capacity and no additional guests will be admitted into the park.

Starting Tuesday, March 17, the Rogers Park beach area, located at 7244 Shoal Line Blvd, will be closed to the public until further notice. However, the boat ramp will remain open for the launching of motorized and non-motorized watercraft.

For more information, visit Hernando County's emergency management website.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

