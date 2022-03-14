Pinellas Community Foundation launches Ukraine Relief Fund

The Pinellas Community Foundation has launched the Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Fund to provide people in Tampa Bay with a safe option to make a donation for help to Ukraine.

The organization has served the area for more than 50 years. It supports people and charitable organizations working to meet the needs of the community.

The Pinellas Community Foundation's CEO says its experience will help ensure the money donated to this fund reaches those in need in Ukraine.

"That’s the experience that the foundation has going in and looking at what charities do, the great efforts that they have, the impact that they have. So the community can have a trusted place to give now to this fund and make sure that it is reaching the people of Ukraine. We have many connections, many disaster related connections, and that is helping fuel not only our knowledge, but our experience in this situation as well," Duggan Cooley, CEO of Pinellas Community Foundation said.

The foundation is connecting with humanitarian organizations on the ground in Ukraine and border countries. The money will go to food, shelter, water, medical supplies, technology, and more.

"The greatest gift that people can give in a humanitarian crisis is cash to trusted organizations that are known to do good work. And so that is what we can move the fastest," Cooley said.

The Better Business Bureau of West Florida says it important to check an organization’s track record before donating because scammers are looking to take advantage of people’s kindness during times like this.

"Unfortunately, scammers know how to play in those emotions. They're going to create fake charities, they're going to create landing pages, they're going to call you text messages or email you, pretending to be something that they're not," Bryan Oglesby said.

It encourages people to donate with established charitable organizations.

For more information on the Pinellas Community Foundation Ukraine relief fund, the Pinellas Community Foundation says interested parties may text UKRAINE to 71441.

To donate online, visit https://pinellascf.org/giving/ukraine-humanitarian-relief-fund-tampa-bay/

To donate by check:

Make check payable to: Pinellas Community Foundation

Memo line: Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Fund of Tampa Bay

Mail checks to: 17755 US Highway 19 N, Suite 150, Clearwater, FL 33764