FOX Corp donates $1M to American Red Cross Ukraine relief efforts; here's how you can help

The American Red Cross is working around the clock to give supplies, medical and mental health support Ukrainians fleeing the invasion of Russian troops – creating the worst European refugee crisis since World War II.

Those refugees are being welcomed by neighboring countries, but the Red Cross says continued support from around the world will be necessary. You can join FOX in supporting the nonprofit’s efforts during this tremendous time of need.

More: Reputable organizations providing support on the ground in Ukraine

"We are deeply saddened to witness the horrific devastation and humanitarian crisis occurring in Ukraine," FOX CEO Lachlan Murdoch wrote in a letter to employees. "Scenes of families fleeing from their homes and the loss of innocent lives are difficult to watch and beyond tragic."FOX Corporation donated $1 million to the American Red Cross to support its mission to provide aid and resources including water, medical supplies, housing support and more to the refugees and Ukrainians who stayed in their home country.

More: Russia-Ukraine war: 2 million have fled Ukraine — half of them children, UN says

FOX is also matching employees’ donations up to $1,000 per person.

You can join FOX in supporting the Red Cross’ relief efforts by making a donation at redcross.org/foxforward.

Image 1 of 8 ▼

"We’ve seen an outpouring of support from the American public wanting to help with the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. To assist the American Red Cross in this effort, financial contributions are the best way to support the needs of this ongoing crisis. Your donation could support immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery or other critical humanitarian services both in Ukraine and surrounding countries," offered Emily Osment, an American Red Cross Global spokesperson. "We ask that you please do not send in-kind goods such as food, clothing, blankets or toys as these items can be difficult to manage on the ground. All money raised through the American Red Cross will enable the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to respond to the humanitarian needs generated by this crisis."

As of March 8, U.N. officials are reporting that 2 million people have fled Ukraine. Countless more are displaced within the country itself.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Over the past week, Red Cross teams in Ukraine have distributed tons of food, hygiene, medical and other supplies, plus provided first aid training to thousands of people in metro stations and bomb shelters and helped complete evacuations for those with disabilities.

Red Cross teams in neighboring countries are also distributing countless supplies, preparing shelters for refugees and providing mental and emotional support.

You can learn more about the Red Cross’ continued efforts here.

LINK: To make a donation to help, visit redcross.org/foxforward.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Detroit, MI and Tampa, FL.