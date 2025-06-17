Pinellas County approves $125M sand dune project after devastating hurricane season

The Brief Pinellas County Commissioners approved a $125 million sand dune renourishment project. Dunes will be restored and built on Treasure Island, Sand Key and Long Key. The project will begin some time this year with an expected completion date of March 2026.



Sand dunes along the Pinellas County coast took a hard hit during last year's hurricanes. They play a huge role in providing protection against storm surge. Now, the county is putting millions into restoring them.

What we know:

Pinellas County commissioners voted unanimously to approve the project.

"It's needed. We can see a lot of old beaches that there have been drop-offs, so the beaches are narrow, and they're not what they once were," Toasted Monkey owner Matthew Vario said.

After months of waiting, business owners like Vario are relieved to see the county taking action.

"Well that was fast. Motion carries unanimously," County Administrator Barry Burton said.

By the numbers:

The $125 million contract was awarded to the company Weeks Marine, Inc. to nourish and build dunes on portions of Sand Key, Treasure Island, and Long Key.

"This is a major firm that does this all over the United States and world, very qualified and are gearing up to move quickly to be able to deliver this project as much as possible prior to what we consider prime hurricane season," Burton said.

The dunes help provide a natural buffer for storm surges, erosion and flooding. They also offer a crucial habitat for sea turtles and seabirds.

"By any luck, we won't have a hurricane for quite some time, if not ever again. But if we do, maybe the grass and stuff on the weeds roots will take it and make them much stronger and help prevent some of that erosion," Vario said.

Timeline:

The project is expected to begin sometime in 2025 with an expected completion date sometime in March 2026.

"People can come and ask questions. Well, obviously the commissioners and everybody will be invited and what we really want to do is just get, so people understand what we're doing," Burton said.

The county plans to have three upcoming public meetings to inform residents and businesses about the project.

