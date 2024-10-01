Pinellas County debris removal plans after Hurricane Helene

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Pinellas County leaders discussed plans for debris removal at the commissioners’ emergency meeting on Tuesday.

"The debris management is going to be key, and it's going to be a Herculean effort," Pinellas County administrator Barry Burton said.

"The sooner that we get those zones described and when we’re going to start would be of some relief. I mean, even if it’s not in their area – they all want their area first – but knowing that there’s a plan in place and that pickup is going to start is going to be a big relief," Pinellas County commissioner Dave Eggers said.

"We do understand that," Burton said in response. "And we do understand residents are going to want that now. And we’re working to make that happen now. You’ll probably see that type of detailed plan, if not today, certainly there tomorrow. But it may take time to actually implement it. But at least it gives them a timeline and sets the expectation."

READ: Pinellas Barrier Islands to reopen Tuesday

For residents living in cities, Burton encouraged them to check with their city leaders and city websites for information on debris removal.

"Each municipality has a pre-approved debris management plan," Burton said, adding that the county is working with cities to help them manage resources.

For example, officials with the city of St. Petersburg said residents should expect debris to be collected no sooner than Monday, Oct. 7. For more information, click here.

For unincorporated Pinellas County residents who don’t want to wait for their debris to be picked up, they can utilize the following two drop-off sites:

CLEARWATER: East-Central Location (13600 Icot Blvd.) from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

EAST LAKE: Southeast Corner of East Lake Road and Keystone Road (enter off Keystone Road) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents who want to dispose household appliances, including washers, dryers, and refrigerators, can take them to these sites:

Anclote Metal: 806 Anclote Rd, Tarpon Springs County Recycling: 5601 Haines Rd, St Petersburg DDM Scrap Metal: 4697 W County Road, St Petersburg Trademark Metal: 9380 67th St N, Pinellas Park Trademark Metal: 2801 E 4th Ave, Tampa

According to the county, the Pinellas County Solid Waste facility cannot accept storm-related debris from residents or private haulers.

READ: Tampa man providing storm relief in Taylor County accused of stealing from Hurricane Helene victim: PCSO

As a result, the county said commercial haulers can drop off construction and demolition debris at the following sites:

Angelo's Recycling MRF – Largo (Pinellas) Enterprise Road Class III Recycling and Disposal Facility (Pasco) Ash-Len Closed C&D Debris & Class III Landfills (Pasco) Williams Road Recovery C&D (Hillsborough) Coniglio C&D Debris Disposal & Recycling Facility (Hillsborough) Pasco County Resource Recovery (Class I & Class III) (Pasco) Pasco Lakes C&D Debris Disposal Facility (Pasco)

For more information on how to separate your debris into the proper piles, click here.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: