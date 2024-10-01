Tampa man providing storm relief in Taylor County accused of stealing from Hurricane Helene victim: PCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a Tampa man they say stole from a man who lost everything when Hurricane Helene made landfall in Taylor County.

Deputies say Anthony Gross, 23, was in the Dekle Beach area on Monday with a company that provides laundry and restroom trailers as part of the Hurricane Helene relief efforts in Taylor County.

According to PCSO, Gross found a fishing pole that belonged to a man whose home was demolished in the storm and put it in his work vehicle to take home.

Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office

A concerned citizen saw the theft and told a deputy that was nearby.

READ: Hurricane Helene: The 'heartbreaking' damage left behind on Anna Maria Island

Deputies who spoke to Gross said he admitted that he stole the fishing pole.

Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Gross was arrested for theft during a state of emergency, which is a felony.

He was taken to the Taylor County Jail.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: