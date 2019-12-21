Pinellas County deputies investigate laundromat robbery

Pinellas County deputies are searching for an armed man who robbed a laundromat on Saturday.

The robbery occurred shortly before 11 a.m. at Villa Laundromat on 54th Avenue North.

According to deputies, the suspect demanded money from an employee of the laundromat and threatened him with a gun.

Deputies said the employee suffered minor injuries during the robbery.

The suspect fled with an unknown amount of money. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact PCSO.