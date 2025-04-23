Pinellas County deputy rescues stranded owlet

The Brief A Pinellas County deputy found a stranded owlet on Tuesday morning. The deputy says he found the young owl in a Clearwater parking lot. He called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to take the owl.



An owl’s howl is sure to get someone's attention, no matter the time of day.

That rang true Tuesday morning when Pinellas County Detective Smith found an Eastern Screech owlet in traffic.

What Happened:

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says the young owl was alone in a Clearwater parking lot.

Smith says he found the owl around 8:30 a.m., quickly moving it to safer grounds.

After the young owl's parents never came looking for it, Smith called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for help.

FWC took the owl from the parking lot to a specialized raptor rehabilitation center to take care of it.

Local perspective:

PCSO says anyone who finds young wildlife alone to look if its parents are nearby before moving it to a safe location (if necessary), then call professionals for help.

The sheriff’s office also encourages anyone debating whether to call for professional help to take the safe option and make the call.

