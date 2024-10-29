Clearwater Beach reopens after hurricanes, hopes visitors spur storm-shattered economy

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The "WE ARE OPEN" signs are up on Clearwater Beach. There's still lots of washed up sand and debris, but the mayor said it’s critical to the local economy to get the hospitality industry back up and running after the hurricanes.

He said if you come to the beach, bring your money, it will put thousands back to work in beach restaurants and hotels.

"We really need people to come back. At least come out here and enjoy a sunset and a dinner to help our folks get through this," shared Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector.

He called on other local beach towns to reopen as quickly as they can to spur the storm-shattered economy of the entire Tampa Bay Region. Tens of thousands of people in the Tampa Bay area work in the hospitality industry.

But at the Toasted Monkey on St. Pete Beach, owner Matt Vario faces, not just the storm damage, but also what he sees as a wall of extra paperwork slowing him down.

"The permit process is real challenging," he said. "There’s a lot of paperwork, a lot of red tape, a lot of FEMA requirements."

The other business owners in the numerous beach towns in this area have called the Chamber of Commerce about it.

"They could be open in two days of getting that work done and get those employees back to work but instead they said it would be a two-week process to get a permit," explained Robin Miller, President and CEO of Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce.

Visitors who come to Clearwater will find large parts of the beach that are clean, bright and beautiful, but look the other way, and you’ll see the piles of sand and debris and the continuation of the biggest clean-up our area has ever been faced with.

"It will take us three or four months just in Clearwater alone to get rid of all this debris," said Clearwater’s mayor. "The community cooperation has been great, and I hope it continues."

He said reopening businesses on the beaches is essential to thousands of families that depend on restaurant and hotel jobs. More people make their living in hospitality than in any other sector of Pinellas County’s economy.

