Pinellas County leaders show support for Jewish community as Hanukkah begins

About 250 people gathered at Coachman Park on Thursday evening to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah.

Among the crowd was Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, Clearwater Police Chief Eric Gandy, and Mayor Brian Aungst.

Their message was to show support for the Jewish community and ensure their safety during this tough time, as Israel’s war with Hamas rages on.

Pinellas County leaders show support for the Jewish community.

"We’re here for you. We have a great partnership with the rabbi and with the Jewish community throughout Pinellas County, and I just wanted to stop by and say Happy Hanukkah," said Sheriff Gualtieri.

"I want to let you know that our primary responsibility is protecting the vulnerable, and at this time, we strongly feel that and have an extensive presence here for that reason so you can all celebrate in peace and enjoy Hanukkah," said Chief Gandy.

The celebration had live music, food, and games for kids.

A poster with the faces of hostages was on display at the event.

The event’s organizer, Rabbi Levi Hodakov from Chabad of Clearwater, took a moment to reflect on those who died in the October 7 attacks in Israel and reflect on those still being held hostage in Gaza.

"There are still 138 hostages suffering in Gaza, tonight, as we enjoy our freedom, we pray for theirs, as we light our menorahs, we pray that this Hanukkah they will too," said Rabbi Hodakov.