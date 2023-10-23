Pinellas County man racing car 100 miles an hour against motorcycles on the Gandy Bridge arrested: FHP

Over the weekend, a driver in Pinellas County was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol and charged with racing at more than 100 miles per hour, shining a light on what seems like a never-ending issue in the Bay Area.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper on the Gandy Bridge saw a 2013 Nissan traveling behind a group of motorcycles. The driver slowed to 40 miles per hour, then rapidly accelerated to 100 miles an hour, despite the 55 miles per hour speed limit.

The trooper pulled over and arrested the driver, 27-year-old Joshua Scuddy of Holiday. Records show he has a history of arrests for drugs and reckless driving.

His car was impounded for 30 days per Florida statute, and he was brought to the Pinellas County Jail. The motorcycles were not able to be stopped.

This comes a week after the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says it worked with the Tampa Police Department on operation "Trick no Treats". It was a big bust – stopping what's called a "street takeover."

Florida Highway Patrol cruiser behind a vehicle troopers say was being driven by Joshua Scuddy more than 100 mph over the Gandy Bridge.

The agency says it gave out 25 citations, made 25 traffic stops, and impounded four vehicles.

Ten arrests were made with charges ranging from DUI, fleeing from police, child endangerment, and unlawful racing.

Police in Florida have cracked down on street racing in the first year of a new law enacted to curtail the ongoing issue.

Joshua Scuddy mugshot courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Under the state law, it's not just drivers who can now be charged for street racing. Anyone organizing a street race, riding as a passenger or filming from a vehicle can also be charged with a first-degree misdemeanor.

For a first violation, an offender can have their driver's license temporarily revoked and be fined up to $1,000. Offenders may also have their cars impounded.

Based on area arrest reports, the Gandy Bridge is one of the most common locations for races in the Bay Area. Sometimes races are planned, and other times they are random.