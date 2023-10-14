HCSO: 10 arrested in Tampa street racing investigation

article

On Friday night, ten people were arrested in Tampa in connection to a street racing operation, according to authorities.

Police say they arrested a "large crowd of street takeover violators" that had blocked off all four directions of traffic at the intersection of North O'Brien Street and West Laurel Street.

READ: TPD: 2 men arrested after police find drugs, guns and almost $40,000 during investigation

During the operation, 25 traffic stops were made, 25 citations were issued, and 10 arrests ranging from DUIs and child endangerment to felony fleeing were made, police said.

In a statement released to the media, Sheriff Chad Chronister said, "Last night's operation vividly demonstrates the perils of illegal street takeovers, endangering not just the reckless participants, but also the innocent bystanders. We will not stand for this type of menacing behavior in our county, which is why I am beyond proud of our team, who all displayed extraordinary dedication, swiftly intervening to stop these illegal activities."

READ: Man arrested after domestic disturbance escalated to murder, deputies investigating

HCSO says that if you see or know of a street-racing event, please contact (813) 247-8200.