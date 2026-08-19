Pinellas County murder plea: Man asks judge for death sentence in teen's death

The Brief Steven Gress pleaded guilty to kidnapping and killing 16-year-old Miranda Corsette after meeting her on Grindr. The Pinellas County man asked a judge to determine his death penalty sentence directly without a jury trial. Legal experts note that waiving a jury for capital punishment sentencing remains an extremely rare defense strategy.



A Pinellas County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to kidnapping and killing a 16-year-old Gulfport girl he met on a dating app, asking a judge to handle his death penalty sentencing without a jury.

Pinellas County murder plea

What we know:

Steven Gress pleaded guilty in a Pinellas County courtroom to first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in the death of 16-year-old Miranda Corsette. Investigators said Gress and co-defendant Michelle Brandes met the Gulfport teen on the dating app Grindr last year before holding her captive, torturing her, killing her, and dismembering her body in March 2025.

Court documents detail Gress beating Miranda over a missing ring before her murder. At least six people knew the teen was in danger at the time, but no one called 911, according to an affidavit.

Tampa area legal strategy

Dig deeper:

Gress choosing to waive his right to a jury trial for the capital punishment phase is a move defense attorney Anthony Rickman called "very unusual."

"Ultimately, in these cases, we see defendants fighting for their life," Rickman said, who is not connected to the case. "Here, we see the defendant asking for death. Really, there's only one other case that I remember that happened. That's in Tampa a few years ago".

While court documents show Gress blamed Brandes for the bulk of the violence against Miranda, officials have not revealed how his plea will impact her pending legal strategy.

Capital punishment appeals process

What's next:

A pre-sentencing investigation is currently underway following Gress' guilty plea and competency exams. Even if the judge hands down a sentence of capital punishment, Rickman noted, the process will not move quickly.

"Just because he says he wants to be executed, just because he is ultimately sentenced to death if he is, it's not going to happen quickly," Rickman said. "We know the process of ultimately executing somebody is going to take years."

Gress' co-defendant is scheduled for her next pretrial hearing on October 22. Meanwhile, the judge is expected to address Gress' sentencing in another court appearance on November 4.