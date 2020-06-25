Pinellas County offering free masks to residents at several distribution sites
CLEARWATER, Fla. - With Pinellas County under a mask mandate order, officials are giving face coverings away for free for those who don't have one.
The cloth face masks are free to anyone who needs one, and they'll be available as long as supplies last.
On Thursday, the following distribution sites will be open:
Clearwater Main Library
100 N. Osceola Ave., Clearwater
Monday- Thursday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3 to 6 p.m.
Friday- Sunday: Noon to 2 p.m., 3 to 5 p.m.
(727) 562-4970
Lealman Exchange
5157 45th St.N., St. Petersburg
(727) 464-5404
Palm Harbor Library
2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor
Monday- Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday & Saturday 10 a.m to 5 p.m.
(727) 784-3332
St. Petersburg Free Clinic
863 3rd Ave. N., St. Petersburg
(727) 821-1200
Barbara S. Ponce Public Library
7770 52nd St. N., Pinellas Park
Monday-Thursday:10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 p.m to 7 p.m.
Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m.to 1 p.m., 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
(727) 369-0669
Advertisement
The following distributions sites will open Friday:
Largo Public Library
120 Central Park Dr., Largo
Monday- Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday & Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(727) 587-6715
Highpoint Neighborhood Family Center
5812 150th Ave. N., Clearwater
(727) 533-0730
County officials recommend calling the location ahead of time to verify there are still masks available.
Across the bridges, Hillsborough County and Tampa city officials say they saw a huge response at their free mask distribution sites.
Pinellas County's mask ordinance requires all adults to wear a mask while inside a public building.
There are exceptions. Anyone under the age of 18 won't be required to wear one. That'll be up to parents to decide. They also won't be required to wear inside small businesses, where everyone can safely social distance and with fewer than 10 people inside.