Pinellas County offering free masks to residents at several distribution sites

With Pinellas County under a mask mandate order, officials are giving face coverings away for free for those who don't have one.

The cloth face masks are free to anyone who needs one, and they'll be available as long as supplies last.

On Thursday, the following distribution sites will be open:

Clearwater Main Library

100 N. Osceola Ave., Clearwater

Monday- Thursday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3 to 6 p.m.

Friday- Sunday: Noon to 2 p.m., 3 to 5 p.m.

(727) 562-4970

Lealman Exchange

5157 45th St.N., St. Petersburg

(727) 464-5404

Palm Harbor Library

2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor

Monday- Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday & Saturday 10 a.m to 5 p.m.

(727) 784-3332

St. Petersburg Free Clinic

863 3rd Ave. N., St. Petersburg

(727) 821-1200

Barbara S. Ponce Public Library

7770 52nd St. N., Pinellas Park

Monday-Thursday:10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 p.m to 7 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m.to 1 p.m., 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

(727) 369-0669

The following distributions sites will open Friday:

Largo Public Library

120 Central Park Dr., Largo

Monday- Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday & Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(727) 587-6715

Highpoint Neighborhood Family Center

5812 150th Ave. N., Clearwater

(727) 533-0730

County officials recommend calling the location ahead of time to verify there are still masks available.

Across the bridges, Hillsborough County and Tampa city officials say they saw a huge response at their free mask distribution sites.

Pinellas County's mask ordinance requires all adults to wear a mask while inside a public building.

There are exceptions. Anyone under the age of 18 won't be required to wear one. That'll be up to parents to decide. They also won't be required to wear inside small businesses, where everyone can safely social distance and with fewer than 10 people inside.

