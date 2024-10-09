Pinellas County opens more shelters as businesses close ahead of Hurricane Milton

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:07 AM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Sarasota County, Manatee County, Sumter County, Pasco County, Citrus County, Citrus County, Pasco County, Hernando County, Pasco County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hillsborough County, Polk County, Hardee County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

Pinellas County opens more shelters as businesses close ahead of Hurricane Milton

By
Published  October 9, 2024 2:02am EDT
St. Petersburg
Preparing for Milton: Pinellas County

If you finished up your preparations, you may have noticed there weren't a lot of options open. Time is running out to get your food, water and home prepared. Genevieve Curtis reports.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - On Beach Drive in Downtown St. Petersburg, every business is closed. It is part of a mandatory evacuation zone where all businesses had to close at 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

But businesses are closed all over St. Pete ahead of Hurricane Milton as many seem to be heeding the warnings to leave during the final hours of preparations in Pinellas County.

For some, there isn’t much left they can do, even if they wanted to.

All businesses in Zones A, B and C closed at 5 a.m, Tuesday, even grocery stores like Publix closed in those areas. A few places, like Home Depot, remained open Tuesday for those needing to grab last-minute items.

And some are still working to secure their homes. Brian Peret said there is still work to be done on his home in Campbell Park.

He was planning on riding out the storm at a co-working space downtown, but at the last minute, because a few large cranes downtown can’t be secured.

He said the fire department told them they had to leave that space. 

"We've got buildings that are over 100 years old. They've never seen this kind of wind. They've never seen this kind of rain. And it's coming, its scary," said Peret. 

Options are still available. The county opened additional shelters in Clearwater and St. Pete after more than 6,000 people sought shelter as of Tuesday evening.

Officials want you to be in your safe place soon.

St. Pete police said businesses that stay open in evac zones could face fines or arrest.

But really, we’ve seen most following those orders and lots of places closed that aren’t even in an evacuation zone.

